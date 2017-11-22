Are you ready for your listing of the day? Then look no further than this historic four-level Gold Coast Brownstone near Chicago’s Magnificent Mile.





At just $6.45 million, this charming space could be yours.

“It’s a magnificent home, built in the era of the Gilded Age,” said co-listing agent Melinda Jakovich of Coldwell Banker. The Gold Coast was the neighborhood of the elite.

Built in 1891, this Gilded Age mansion was designed by James Egan in the French Romanesque style of architecture and has since been completely renovated.

These days, there are “lots of CEOs and upper-echelon families” in the neighborhood, Ms. Jakovich said. “They can walk their children to school, and then walk to work.”

“People are coming back to the city from the suburbs to raise their children,” she said.

The main level has a gracious entryway, formal living and dining rooms, wood-paneled library/den, chef’s kitchen with many dual appliances, butler’s pantry, and a breakfast room.

The second floor has three bedrooms, two full bathrooms, and a large family/media room with a terrace that overlooks Dearborn Parkway, Ms. Jakovich said.

The master suite is on the third floor, along with an office and paneled library.

“There is an outdoor terrace off the master bedroom suite that faces west, which is great for sunsets,” Ms. Jakovich said. It also overlooks the back gardens.

The finished lower level has a bedroom suite, exercise room with its own spa, two wine cellars and lots of storage, she said.

The house has two staircases, a formal one from the first-floor center hall and a back one that goes up to the master suite.

Exceptional details include a Tiffany stained-glass oval skylight on the third floor. Other original architectural details include six working fireplaces, pocket doors, arches, a slate roof, copper gutters, vintage hardware, chandeliers, wainscoting, and crown moldings.

Stats

The 6,800-square-foot house has five bedrooms, five full bathrooms and two partial bathrooms. It sits on a 150-foot-deep lot.

Amenities

The two-car garage has a rooftop deck that is great for parties, Ms. Jakovich said. There is also a limestone patio and side area off the breakfast room for grilling. The house has two laundry spaces: a large one on the lower level and another on the third floor.

Neighborhood notes

The house is within walking distance of Lake Michigan and the Oak Street Beach, luxury retailers and hotels on Michigan Avenue, and the Lincoln Park Zoo, Ms. Jakovich said. It is also very close to the prestigious private Latin School, which spans elementary through high school.

View the full listing here!