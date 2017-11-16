Earlier this year, Humble Design Chicago opened. Backed by financial support from home goods company CB2 and U-Haul, which provides warehouse space for furnishings and trucks, the new satellite has already furnished four homes for needy clients.





Co-founders Treger and Rob Strasberg aren’t afraid to dream.. The Birmingham native couple is hard at work with multiple other locations opening up in Seattle, San Diego, Phoenix and Washington.

“The whole country needs this,” Treger said.

Much closer to home, Humble Design has it’s Metro Detroit location in Dearborn. Opened recently over this summer the office handles such good deeds as furnishing homes for needy veterans.

The director Kristin Drutchas got the office up and running earlier this year after training in Pontiac. Her and her staff work out of a warehouse space in Chicago’s Bridgeport community and take regular calls to pick up used furniture.

More recently, the foundation took on helping a Chicago woman who dedicated three years of her life to the army. When she returned home, a hero, she found herself homeless.

But thanks to Kristin and the Humble Design team, Alexandra Milner now has a home to raise her two young ones. CBS local reported on Wednesday the surprise home makeover she also received.

Alexandria’s 4 year old daughter, Daniela, was the first to see the home’s new look. The look on her face was absolutely pricessless.

The 24-year-old army veteran left home in the early hours of Wednesday morning, there was nothing in her house besides two mattresses on the floor. When she got back in the afternoon it was a completely different home.

“It’s a home, it’s beautiful, it’s a blessing,” said Alexandria Milner.

The rooms in Alexandria’s house had been filled with objects of her favorite color- blue. Her bedroom, the kid’s bedroom, the kitchen, and the living room were filled with decorative pieces of furniture that also had a bit of Alexandria’s touch and personality, all thanks to Humble Design.

“What we know is we are pulling kindness and love from all of Chicagoland. This is like recycling love, it’s a good feeling,” said Kristin Drutchas.

Milner’s tours were based in Afghanistan where she served with her boyfriend, who was tragically killed in action. After receiving her honorable discharge, Alexandria came back home. She struggled to raise her two kids without a father or any sort of help. It wasn’t until she was sleeping in her car that her prayers were answered. All thanks to Jesse Brown Veterans Affairs, she was finally able to get the house that she’s now proud to call a home.

“I’m trying to succeed and I’m getting the help I need. I’m loving the blessings right now. Never give up. That’s all I plan to do is never give up, I can’t with these two children, I’m never giving up,” Milner said as she fought back tears.

One of Alexandria’s favorite hobbies is to cook, and now that she has the basics like a dining room table, pots, pans, and dishes to serve food in- her and her kids are going to host Thanksgiving dinner for the first time ever.