Menu
Police_Line_Crime_Scene_2498847226 Read this Next

During Thanksgiving weekend, 5 dead, 24 hurt due to shootings
Advertisement

In Chicago’s Lincoln Park, Black Friday shoppers lined up around the blocks but this time – it wasn’t for hot new electronics, high heeled-shoes or fancy kitchen tools.


Beer connoisseurs waited in line all night to get a bottle or two of Goose Island’s limited “Bourbon County Brand Stout.”

RELATED: ‘Disney World Of Beer’ welcomes Chicagoans for a taste in Lakeview

At 9 a.m. on Friday, the doors opened at the Binny’s located at 1720 N. Marcey, St. for the release of the long-awaited craft brew.

People were limited to just a few bottles each.

RELATED: A court ordered a man to stay sober; then he found himself locked in a beer cooler

According to Goose Island, the coveted bourbon barrel-aged beer has become one of the most sought-after beers in the country and has since its creation, made Black Friday a “beer holiday” for all those who want to sip on the good stuff.

Chicagoans are known to camp out in freezing temps ahead of the yearly release — and this year was no different.

It is to be expected to see Chi-towners camping out – despite the freezing temperatures for the yearly release because in Chicago – we not only take our brews seriously but also — to quote the famous ice queen herself “the cold never bothered me [aka all Chicagoans] anyway”.

To see coverage on the ridiculous line for one amazing beer, you can watch WGN9’s reporting here.

Goose Island’s limited release had people waiting in line overnight WGN9 screenshot
Author placeholder image About the author:
Vote for the 2017 Rare Country Awards
Advertisement

Rare Studio

A man who fell asleep in a dumpster had the rudest awakening and is now suffering for it

A man who fell asleep in a dumpster had the rudest awakening and is now suffering for it

10 tips on recognizing “fake news”

10 tips on recognizing “fake news”

Photos of officers “horsing around” at Arlington Cemetery has led to an internal investigation

Photos of officers “horsing around” at Arlington Cemetery has led to an internal investigation

First lady Melania Trump unveils White House Christmas decorations

First lady Melania Trump unveils White House Christmas decorations

“What’s the f*****g point?”: John McCain thinks Hillary Clinton needs to “shut up”

“What’s the f*****g point?”: John McCain thinks Hillary Clinton needs to “shut up”

Stories You Might Like

Visually impaired Chicago workers make clocks sold at local Targets
Rare Chicago

Visually impaired Chicago workers make clocks sold at local Targets

,
During Thanksgiving weekend, 5 dead, 24 hurt due to shootings
Rare Chicago

During Thanksgiving weekend, 5 dead, 24 hurt due to shootings

,
These three Chicago restaurants have the best Buffalo wings in the country
Rare Chicago

These three Chicago restaurants have the best Buffalo wings in the country

,
Suburban woman charged with lighting her own car on fire…WITH A FLAMETHROWER
Rare Chicago

Suburban woman charged with lighting her own car on fire…WITH A FLAMETHROWER

,
Advertisement