Grant Park will soon be packed with people from all of the world thanks to a worldwide phenomenon

Pokémon Go took the world by storm.

But the craze isn’t over just yet, as the first ever Pokémon Go Fest is set to take place at Grant Park on July 22.

Up to 20,000 fans and people are expected to attend the event, with tickets being sold out in seconds and already being resold for hundreds of dollars on sites, like eBay and Craigslist.

While it is known the event will be all day, few details have been released by game creator Niantic.





Vague hints about in-game promotions for attendees and lounges for players from each of the three teams users can choose to join in the game have been made, but little else has been shared at this time.

A public record permit application with the Chicago Park District reveals more information about the layout of the virtual-reality driven experience, however:

Each team lounge will have several 60-inch TV monitors installed and will be accompanied by a team gym, where players can compete with their Pokemon. An “Ultimate Gym” will be housed at the Petrillo Music Shell, serving as the main stage for the event, as well.

In addition to these event-exclusive perks, coordinators have also requested Jackson Drive be closed between Columbus and Lake Shore drives to serve as the event’s food court.

There will also be clusters of Wi-Fi hotspots for users and a total of 66 portable restrooms for attendees.

Organizers further received permission to have inflatables on site, though the exciting details for what they will look like are still unclear.

Catch them all, Chicago!