Green Day had the time of their life at Wrigley Field fueled by political undertones and massive crowd

Wrigley Field may be home to the 2016 World Series Champions, but Thursday night Green Day filled the stadium with thousands of fans, commanding the stage and making some part of it their home for the three hours they pounded music through the air.

As part of their Revolution Radio tour, the band demanded the attention of anyone in the area with music that blasted through the air and the cries of fans echoing through the night. With slight political undertones and messages of unity, it was clear that not only the fans, but the band members themselves were having the time of their lives.





Green Day have never been ashamed or quiet about their political views and have expressed unhappiness several times about the current White House Administration and, while Billie Joe Armstrong did give a nod to all of that, he quickly reminded his audience the night was about unity and acceptance.

“This isn’t a political party,” Armstrong yelled. “This is a fucking celebration.”

A celebration fueled by the power the audience pushed forward and the awe and amazement the band expressed at headlining a show at Wrigley Field. With starry eyes and large smiles, Armstrong and bassist Mike Dirnt could be seen thanking the audience with a passion unlike any other at any given point. Drummer Tre Cool said it was the “show of [his] life,” on a post to Instagram and Armstrong himself admitted to the audience his own disbelief.

Ending the show with a bombastic firework display, Green Day filled the stadium with an immense sense of pride as fans came together to share the big and small moments alike. Armstrong commanded the stage like the Energizer Bunny bouncing from left to right, quite possibly giving fans whiplash from gluing their eyes to him as they bounced around as well.

What’s truly incredible of the night however isn’t the loud chants, political statements or sheer number of people, but rather the feeling of the bass pulsing through your chest, the sound of the drums hitting your ears and the moments when Armstrong holds the attention so close a pin can be heard falling to the ground.