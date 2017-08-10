Green Day is back, and the legendary band has bigger plans for Chicago than Wrigley Field

Green Day is starting a movement across North America as they kick off their “Revolution Radio” stadium tour.

But the band is working with bigger plans for Chicago than Wrigley Field, and they want fans to be able to be a part of it.

Recently, radio personalities Brian and Lou from 101.1 WKQX would not stop teasing listeners about a special Green Day related surprise they finally revealed Thursday morning

The special announcement? Green Day will be appearing in the WKQX Sound Lounge, where they often host intimate evenings with artists.





Dubbing the event the “Wrigley Field Press Conference,” the radio station is hosting a contest for entry into this special, one-on-one event.

The means of entering are simple, but the way in is a bit different than most contests:

Entrants are asked to fill out a form with some basic information, but, near the bottom of the form, they are asked to submit a question they would like to personally ask the men of Green Day.

If your question is chosen, you and a friend will be admitted into the press conference right before the show at Wrigley Field where you will have the opportunity to ask your query in person.

Green Day is coming to Chicago August 24 at Wrigley Field, but the Sound Lounge is your chance to catch Billie Joe Armstrong, Mike Dirnt and Tre Cool up close and personal.

You only get one entry and one question, but it’s an opportunity you’d be green for a day to miss.