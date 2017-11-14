Many Chi-towners frequent the Fred Anderson Dog Park – a woman named Deborah was one of them. She had brought her pup to play and was met with a heart-wrenching surprise…





A man arrived that same Thursday morning but left his dog completely unattended. Both Deborah and other park goers could not believe their eyes.

The dog had no tags or ID and was reported looking visibly nervous and confused as he watched his human walk off without him. As minutes passed, the witnesses became more and more concerned — so they called a local animal rescue for help.

“I felt he was abandoned,” Deborah told CBS Chicago.

Close to 30 minutes later, the man finally returned. And that is when Deborah decided to take matters into her own hands. She took out her phone and confronted him on camera. The man did not want to hear what she had to say, but Deborah refused to let him go without speaking on the animals behalf.

Deborah endured the man’s anger-filled verbal abuse but says she was only concern was for the nervous dog.

“The dog park is not daycare,” she wrote on Facebook. “Another owner said that she has seen him do this before. Leaving the dog alone like this was irresponsible and dangerous for it. It was obviously stressed that the owner did this as it was constantly at the gate looking for him; one time getting out into the entrance fenced in area.”

You can watch the scene unfold here.