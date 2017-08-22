Half Acre set to open a new beer garden so big it will put others to shame

Despite being a few weeks away from opening day, Half Acre offered up samples Saturday of what’s to come from their much anticipated Bowmanville taproom and beer garden.

The brewery was transformed for the evening’s Big North anniversary bash and customers were invited to enjoy the atmosphere of live music, tattoo and gaming stations, pours of rare beers and a backstage glimpse of what’s now Half Acre’s main production facility, according to DNAinfo.

The weather was perfect and the attendees were excited as they were able to get a sneak peek at what the beer garden will look like when it is finally opened to the public. Adding to the Half Acre experience, the Balmoral beer garden will provide a relaxing atmosphere with picnic tables for patrons to sit back and relax in.

At Saturday’s shindig, patrons were invited to do the same in the beer garden as they enjoyed the company of other patrons as well as the taste of sausages and salads to celebrate the evening.

Moving their canning line and most of their production to Balmoral Avenue in 2015, Half Acre has turned its original North Center brewery, 4257 N. Lincoln Ave., into a lively and experimental place for patrons to come enjoy company, beer and an atmosphere unlike any other.