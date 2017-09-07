“Dear Evan Hansen”, Tony award winning-Best Musical to come to Chicago

I am tap, tap, tappin’ on the glass….BECAUSE “DEAR EVAN HANSEN” IS COMING TO CHICAGO. This year’s Best Musical Tony Award-winner will be coming to the Windy City and an additional fifty other cities as part of the 2018-19 season. Cities, casting ticket prices are still TBD but OMG YOU GUYS…

Dear Evan Hansen weaves the tale of a teenage boy navigating his way through high school. The show, which was nominated for nine 2017 Tony Awards including Best Musical, plays at the Music Box Theater on Broadway.

“I fell in love with Dear Evan Hansen the moment I experienced it. I truly connected with its emotional core and love that it reaches so many people of all ages,” VP of Broadway In Chicago, Eileen LaCario, said in a statement.

“Broadway In Chicago couldn’t be happier to share such a remarkable musical with all of Chicago. Since it has opened on Broadway, people have called and requested that it be added to our schedule and we are thrilled to be able to announce that it is for sure coming to Chicago and that this not-to-be-missed show is worth the wait.”

The original musical score features the Oscar-winning, Tony and Emmy-nominated songwriting superstars

Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (Dogfight, A Christmas Story), book by Obie Award winner Steven Levenson (Masters of Sex), choreography by Danny Mefford (Fun Home), and direction by multiple Tony nominee Michael Greif (Rent, Next to Normal, If/Then).

The original cast of Dear Evan Hansen includes Ben Platt, Laura Dreyfuss, Rachel Bay Jones, Jennifer Laura Thompson, Mike Faist, Michael Park, Will Roland, Kristolyn Lloyd, Michael Lee Brown, Garret Long, Olivia Puckett, Colton Ryan, and Asa Somers.