Have a look inside the Cubs clubhouse party after their division win

The Cubs are the National League Central Division 2017 champions, and they celebrated accordingly last night.

The 2017 NL Central Division Champion Chicago Cubs. https://t.co/yZJMyZsb4l pic.twitter.com/CUJx7VgjPf — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) September 28, 2017

After their win against the St. Louis Cardinals, the team rallied in the clubhouse smiling, soaking wet, chanting “Eleven more! Eleven more! Eleven more!” according to the Chicago Sun Times.

While this is “just the first step” according to Anthony Rizzo, they’re already on a roll. The Cubs have made it to postseason three years in a row for the first time since 1906-1908.





The Cubs said it best on Twitter: now the fun really begins.