He was shot nearly two weeks ago in Humboldt Park, but a 36-year-old Chicagoan succumbed to his injuries Tuesday

After being shot in Humboldt Park nearly two weeks ago, a 36-year-old man is dead as a result of the senseless crime.

Ernie Gardner, the victim, was at the park when, at 5:15 a.m. Aug. 3, a car pulled up beside him and, without warning, shots were fired into the early morning.

The crime took place in the 3900 block of West Grand where Gardner was shot, quickly turning into a fatal incident.

According to DNAinfo, when the bullets struck him, Gardner was hit in his upper left arm and the left side of his back, resulting in his treatment at Mount Sinai Hospital.





Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office records show he was pronounced dead at 2:22 a.m. Tuesday.

Police are now investigating Gardner’s death as a homicide.

