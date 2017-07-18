Heinz introduces “Dog Sauce” — not ketchup — for National Hot Dog Day

A true Chicagoan knows that you don’t put ketchup on a hot dog. Instead, you dress your dog with mustard, relish, peppers, pickles, onion and tomatoes, among other things.

So Heinz introduced an alternative: dog sauce, the perfect condiment for your hot dog for National Hot Dog Day.

It may look like ketchup, it may smell like ketchup, but not be deterred — this is dog sauce.

In an video about their new product, people are uncertain about what this sauce is.

“I don’t think I’ve ever seen anything that red on my dog before,” notes one man.





After trying, the samplers seem to like it but when they find out that what they think is “dog sauce” is actually just ketchup, expletives were said.

“We’ve been duped,” notes one girl.

It might not be a traditional Chicago hot dog, but people sure seemed open minded about trying it.

National Hot Dog Day is the third Wednesday in July, and will be this Wednesday, July 19.