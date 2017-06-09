Here are all the free admission days at the Field Museum through the end of 2017

The city of Chicago has a wide offering of incredible activities for both visitors and local residents alike. One of them not to be overlooked is the Field Museum, home to incredible exhibits on both ancient Egypt and dinosaurs, including the world famous fossils of the T.rex dinosaur Sue.

Fortunately for everyone, the museum offers a series of free admission days. There are several each month through the end of the year, except during July.





2017 Free Admission Days:

June 21, 22, 23

August 10, 28, 31

September 10, 11, 23, 24

October 9, 22, 23, 31

November 12, 19

December 3, 24

Important to note, however, this is only valid for Illinois residence, and also only gets you basic admission.

Still, worth it to see Sue up close and personal.

