Here are the details for the Fourth of July fireworks show at Navy Pier

America’s birthday is upon is, and for Chicagoans, there’s no better way to celebrate than by watching the fireworks show at Navy Pier.

This year, the show is presented by Miller Lite, and will begin at 9:30 p.m.

Be sure to get there early, because they are expecting a full house.

“[I]t is anticipated that at some time during the day, to ensure the safety and comfort of all guests, Navy Pier will reach capacity and the gates will close,” the Navy Pier website writes.





Additionally, if you aren’t able to catch the fireworks show for the Fourth of July celebration, there are other opportunities to catch fireworks down at Navy Pier. Every Wednesday at 9:30 p.m. and every Saturday at 10:15 p.m. through Labor Day there will be fireworks set to the music of The Rolling Stones.