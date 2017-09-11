Here’s How Chicago is remembering the tragedy of 9/11

Multiple events around the city and suburbs remember the victims of the terrorist attacks on the 16th anniversary of September 11th.

RELATED: 9/11-related illnesses still claim first responders’ lives 16 years after their heroic efforts

Oak Brook has held an annual ceremony since the attacks, and this year’s includes 2,976 American flags in rows and columns that have the names and biographies of those who passed in the attacks.

The flags take up about two and half acres of land, a poignant reminder of how many lives were lost in the attacks. The flags are color coordinated with yellow for civilians, red for firefighters, blue for police officers and white for flight crew members.





In Oak Lawn, a new sculpture will be unveiled at the 9/11 First Responder Memorial outside the 95th St. Metra station.

Sculptor Erik Blome shaped the memorial using several tons of steel beams from the Twin Towers. The piece will also feature a firefighter’s helmet, coat and boots. Blome is working on a piece dedicated to police officers as well that he hopes to finish by the end of the year.

New Lenox also held a ceremony at their Fireman’s Memorial near city hall which included singing of the national anthem, “America” and “Amazing Grace by the Providence Catholic High School Celtic Piper Corps.

On display was part of a steel beam from the Twin Towers as well as rubble from the Pentagon. A collection for food and hygienic items is set up for military personnel.

RELATED: How President Trump has talked about 9/11, then and now

The Chicago Sun-Times took a look at how Chicago sports teams have honored the victims of that day, including when Sammy Sosa hit a home run and ran the bases with an American flag.