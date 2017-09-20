Here’s how Kris Bryant celebrated his day off in Florida after their win against the Rays

One player knew the most magical way to spend the day.
When the Cubs players had Monday off in Florida in advance of their game against the Tampa Bay Rays, third baseman Kris Bryant knew what to do.
Disney World, of course. He and his wife Jessica Bryant hit the park, documenting their adorable day on Instagram.
The Cubs beat the Rays on September 19 two to one, and are scheduled to face off again on September 20 at 5:10 p.m. eastern.
RELATED: The Chicago Cubs are urging their fans to step up to plate in a big way for Houston