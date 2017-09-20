Here’s how Kris Bryant celebrated his day off in Florida after their win against the Rays

One player knew the most magical way to spend the day.

When the Cubs players had Monday off in Florida in advance of their game against the Tampa Bay Rays, third baseman Kris Bryant knew what to do.

Nice off day at @waltdisneyworld #disneyparks A post shared by Kris Bryant (@kris_bryant17) on Sep 18, 2017 at 7:41pm PDT

Disney World, of course. He and his wife Jessica Bryant hit the park, documenting their adorable day on Instagram.

kids at heart✨ . . . @waltdisneyworld #disneyparks A post shared by Jessica Bryant (@jess__bryant) on Sep 19, 2017 at 11:05am PDT

The Cubs beat the Rays on September 19 two to one, and are scheduled to face off again on September 20 at 5:10 p.m. eastern.

