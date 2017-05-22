Here’s what Nick Offerman did recently, proving what a die-hard Chicago Cubs fan he is

Nick Offerman, best known for his role as Ron Swanson in the NBC hit “Parks & Recreation,” proved his love for ballparks and the Chicago Cubs at Friday’s game where he and his family sat through a two hour rain delay.

Offerman has always been known to be a Cubs fan, but he proved his die-hard status when he bussed his family out to a game to see him throw the first pitch. While the pitch may not have been anything special, CSN Chicago caught some fun moments with Offerman as he told them why his family really braved the 30-degree Chicago game.





“We’ve never had seats this good in our lives,” Offerman told CSN with a laugh.

Bussing 22 family members, Offerman spent the rain delay talking about his favorite Cub and some fond memories he has of Wrigley Field from his youth.

.@Cubs 22 Offermans & Roberts enroute & we are ready to holler for that mf W…my arm is limber@lxseyourself @JLester34 pic.twitter.com/6YFEuF3OEf — Nick Offerman (@Nick_Offerman) May 19, 2017

While his wits are fast and his laughs are in great number, the Offerman family did not get to “hollar for that mf W,” as he tweeted they had hoped to do prior to the game.

The Cubs took a 6-3 loss against the Brewers Friday night bringing them to 21 wins and 20 losses so far this season. The boys will play their next game Monday at 7:05 p.m. against the Giants.