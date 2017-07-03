Here’s what’s happening around Chicago this week, July 4-July 9

It’s time to celebrate the 4th of July, and while a lot of people may be out of town on vacation this week, many are loving their stay-cation here in Chicago.

Looking for fun activities this week? We’ve got you covered:

Tuesday, July 4th:

FREE ENTRY for all Illinois residents at Museum of Contemporary Art (220 E Chicago Ave) from 10 a.m.-8 p.m.

FREE ENTRY to the Loyola University Museum of Art (820 North Michigan Avenue) from 11 a.m.-8 p.m.





4TH ON 53RD PARADE AND PICNIC, 10am-3pm

GRANT PARK MUSIC FESTIVAL- Independence Day Salute, Jay Pritzker Pavillion, Millennium Park at 6:30pm

Wednesday, July 5th:

TASTE OF CHICAGO, E Monroe St at S Columbus Dr. 11am-9pm

FREE TOURS from 12-3 p.m. at the Clark House Museum (1827 South Indiana Avenue), Chicago’s oldest home

FREE TOUR of Charnley-Persky House Museum (1365 North Astor Street) from 12-1 p.m.

FREE TOUR of Glessner House Museum (1800 South Prairie Avenue), Chicago’s oldest surviving building from 3pm-4pm

JAZZIN’ AT THE SHEDD: $20 gets you entry to jazz, cocktails, fireworks and animals from 5-10 p.m.

GRANT PARK MUSIC FESTIVAL: Independence Day Salute at Jay Pritzker Pavilion from 6:30-9 p.m.

MOVIE IN THE PARK: “Captain America: Civil War” at Brainerd Park (1246 W 92nd St) at 8:30 p.m.

MOVIE IN THE PARK: “Ghostbusters” at Vittum Park (5010 W 50th St.) at 8:30pm

MOVIE IN THE PARK: “Jungle Book” at Touhy-Herbert Park (2106 W. Adams St.) at 8:30pm

NAVY PIER FIREWORKS at 9:30 p.m

Thursday, July 6th:

FREE ADMISSION: for Illinois residents at the Nature Museum from 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

FREE ADMISSION: for Illinois residents at the Art Institute of Chicago from 5-8 p.m.

FREE ADMISSION: Chicago Children’s Museum from 5-8 p.m.

TASTE OF CHICAGO, E Monroe St at S Columbus Dr. 11am-9pm

FULL MOON FIRE JAM: 6pm

LINCOLN PARK ZOO ADULT’S NIGHT OUT: 2180 N Stockton Dr, 6:30pm

MOVIE IN THE PARK: “Captain America: Civil War” at Rosenblum Park (7547 S. Euclid Ave.) at 8:30pm

MOVIE IN THE PARK: “National Tresure” at Wicker Park (1425 N. Damen Avenue) at 8:30pm

MOVIE IN THE PARK: “Ghostbusters” at Bogan Park (3939 W 79th St) at 8:30pm

Friday, July 7th:

TASTE OF CHICAGO, E Monroe St at S Columbus Dr. 11am-9pm

MILLENNIUM ART FESTIVAL N Michigan Ave & E Lake St Chicago, 11-6PM

RUIDO FEST at Addams/Medill Park from 3pm-10pm

SQUARE ROOTS FEST at N. Lincoln Ave & W Wilson Ave from 5pm-11pm

IRISH AMERICAN HERITAGE FESTIVAL at 4626 N Knox Ave from 6pm-12am

GRANT PARK MUSIC FESTIVAL, Star Wards and More: The Music of John Williams, Jay Pritzker Pavilion at Millennium Park, 8pm

MOVIE IN THE PARK: Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them at Moore Park (5085 W. Adams St.), 8:15pm

MOVIE IN THE PARK: X-Men: Apocalypse at Meyering Playground Park (7140 S. Martin Luther King Dr.), 8:30pm

MOVIE IN THE PARK: “Sing” at Rutherford Sayre Park (6871 W. Belden Ave.), 8:30pm

Saturday, July 8th:

TASTE OF CHICAGO, E Monroe St at S Columbus Dr. 11am-9pm

MILLENNIUM ART FESTIVAL N Michigan Ave & E Lake St Chicago, 10-6PM

RUIDO FEST at Addams/Medill Park from 12pm

SQUARE ROOTS FEST at N. Lincoln Ave & W Wilson Ave from 12pm-11pm

IRISH AMERICAN HERITAGE FESTIVAL at 4626 N Knox Ave from 12pm-12am

FARMERS MARKET South Shore, 2423 E 75th St., 11am-4pm

WEST FEST,W Chicago Ave & N Wood St, 12pm-10pm

GRANT PARK MUSIC FESTIVAL, Star Wards and More: The Music of John Williams, Jay Pritzker Pavilion at Millennium Park, 8pm

MOVIE IN THE PARK “Jaws” at Oz Park (2021 N. Burling St.), 8:30pm

MOVIE IN THE PARK “Queen of Katwe” at Loyola Park (1230 W. Greenleaf Ave.), 8:30pm

MOVIE IN THE PARK “The Secret Life of Pets” at Ken-Wells Park (2945 N. Kenosha Ave.) at 8:30pm

NAVY PIER FIREWORKS: 10:15 p.m.



Sunday, July 9th:

TASTE OF CHICAGO, E Monroe St at S Columbus Dr. 11am-9pm

MILLENNIUM ART FESTIVAL N Michigan Ave & E Lake St Chicago, 10-6PM

RUIDO FEST at Addams/Medill Park from 12pm

SQUARE ROOTS FEST at N. Lincoln Ave & W Wilson Ave from 12pm-11pm

IRISH AMERICAN HERITAGE FESTIVAL at 4626 N Knox Ave from 12pm-12am

WEST FEST,W Chicago Ave & N Wood St, 12pm-10pm

FREE ADMISSION: DuSable Museum of African American History (740 East 56th Place), 12-5 p.m.