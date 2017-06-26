Here’s what’s happening around Chicago this week, June 26 – July 2

And just like that, it’s already in the last week of June.

In the heart of summer, there are lots of activities are happening around town, and some pretty good ones this week:

Monday, June 26th:

SUMMER MUSIC: Jaga Jazz at Jay Pritzker Pavilion at Millennium Park, 6:30 p.m.

MOVIE IN THE PARK: An American in Paris at Burnham Park (5491 S. Shore Drive), 8:15 p.m.

Tuesday, June 27th:





FREE ENTRY for all Illinois residents at Museum of Contemporary Art (220 E Chicago Ave) from 10 a.m.-8 p.m.

FREE ENTRY to the Loyola University Museum of Art (820 North Michigan Avenue) from 11 a.m.-8 p.m.

MOVIE IN THE PARK: “Julie and Julia” will be shown at Jay Pritzker Pavillion, Millennium Park at 6:30 p.m

MOVIE IN THE PARK: “Rouge One” at Daniel Webster Park (1401 S Indiana Ave) at 8:30 p.m.

MOVIE IN THE PARK: “Field of Dreams” at Lincoln Park (2045 N Lincoln Park West) at 8:30 p.m.

MOVIE IN THE PARK: “The LEGO Movie” at Bartelme, Mary Park (115 S Sangamon St) at 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday, June 28th:

FREE TOURS from 12-3 p.m. at the Clark House Museum (1827 South Indiana Avenue), Chicago’s oldest home

FREE TOUR of Charnley-Persky House Museum (1365 North Astor Street) from 12-1 p.m.

FREE TOUR of Glessner House Museum (1800 South Prairie Avenue), Chicago’s oldest surviving building from 3pm-4pm

JAZZIN’ AT THE SHEDD: $20 gets you entry to jazz, cocktails, fireworks and animals from 5-10 p.m.

GRANT PARK MUSIC FESTIVAL: Hear Missa Latina at Jay Pritzker Pavilion from 6:30-9 p.m.

MOVIE IN THE PARK: “Sing” at Olympia Park (6566 N. Avondale Ave.) at 8:30 p.m.

MOVIE IN THE PARK: “Big” at Lincoln Park (2045 N Lincoln Park West) at 8:30 p.m.

MOVIE IN THE PARK: “Como en el cine (Just Like in the Movies)” at Harrison Park (1824 S. Wood St.) at 8:30 p.m.

NAVY PIER FIREWORKS at 9:30 p.m

Thursday, June 29th:

FREE ADMISSION: for Illinois residents at the Nature Museum from 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

FREE ADMISSION: for Illinois residents at the Art Institute of Chicago from 5-8 p.m.

FREE ADMISSION: Chicago Children’s Museum from 5-8 p.m.

MUSIC IN THE PARK: Lady Wray | Zeshan B & the Transistors at Jay Pritzker Pavilion at 6:30 p.m.

MOVIE IN THE PARK: “Top Gun” at Chase Park (4701 N. Ashland Ave) at 8:30 p.m.

MOVIE IN THE PARK: “Sing” at Owens Park (8800 S. Clyde Ave) at 8:30 p.m.

MOVIE IN THE PARK: “Raising Arizona’ at Wicker park (1425 N. Damen Avenue) at 8:30 p.m.

MOVIE IN THE PARK: “Trolls” at Sumner Park (4320 W 5th Ave) at 8:30 p.m.

Friday, June 30th:

WINDY CITY RIBFEST: Lawrence at Broadway, 12-10 p.m.

CRITICAL MASS: Washington St at Dearborn S, 5:30 p.m.

GRANT PARK MUSIC FESTIVAL: Missa Latina, Jay Pritzker Pavilion AT 6:30 p.m.

MOVIE IN THE PARK: Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, Athletic Field Park (3546 W Addison St) at 8:15 p.m.

MOVIE IN THE PARK: ‘Hook’ at Oz Park (2021 N. Burling St.), 8:30 p.m.

MOVIE IN THE PARK: ‘Sing’ at La Villita Park (2800 S. Sacramento Blvd.), 8:30 p.m.

MOVIE IN THE PARK: ‘Kung Fu Panda 3″ at 5625 S. Mobile Ave. at 8:30 p.m.

SATURDAY, JULY 1ST:

FARMERS MARKET: 2423 E 75th St., 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

LIVE ON LINCOLN: 3200 N Lincoln Ave, 12-10 p.m.

WINDY CITY RIBFEST: Lawrence at Broadway, 12-10 p.m.

GRANT PARK MUSIC FESTIVAL: Canada’s 150th Birthday Celebration with the Canadian Brass at Jay Pritzker Pavilion at 7:30 p.m.

MOVIE IN THE PARK: “Pete’s Dragon” at Seward Park(375 W. Elm St.), 8:15 p.m.

MOVIE IN THE PARK: “Sing” at Senn Playlot Park (5887 N. Ridge Ave.) at 8:30 p.m.

NAVY PIER FIREWORKS: 10:15 p.m.

SUNDAY, JULY 2ND:

FREE ADMISSION: Chicago Children’s Museum from 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

LIVE ON LINCOLN: 3200 N Lincoln Ave, 12-9 p.m.

WINDY CITY RIBFEST: Lawrence at Broadway, 12-9 p.m.

FREE ADMISSION: DuSable Museum of African American History (740 East 56th Place), 12-5 p.m.

MOVIE IN THE PARK: “The Secret Life of Pets” at Independence Park (3945 N. Springfield Ave) at 8:30 p.m.

