Here’s what’s happening in Chicago this week, August 7-August 13th

Got those post-Lolla blues? No worries!

Because there are a ton of fun things to do in Chicago this week. Festivals and movies and music, oh my!

Monday, August 7

SUMMER MUSIC: Gaby Moreno | Centavrvs at Jay Pritzker Pavilion at Millennium Park, 6:30pm

MOVIE IN THE PARK: ‘The Wiz’ at South Shore Cultural Center (7059 S. South Shore Dr.),8:15pm

MOVIE IN THE PARK: ‘Home Alone’ at Burnham Park (5491 S. Shore Drive), 8:15pm

MOVIE IN THE PARK: ‘Finding Dory’ at Chippewa Park (6748 N Sacramento Ave), 8:15pm





Tuesday, August 8:

FREE ENTRY to Museum of Contemporary Art Free (IL residents), 10am-8pm|

FREE ENTRY to Loyola University Museum of Art Free, 11am-8pm

FREE ENTRY to Swedish American Museum Free, 10am-4pm

FREE MOVIE IN THE PARK, ‘Ghost/The Shining’ at Millennium Park Film Series, 6:30pm

FREE MOVIE ‘Power Rangers’ at Davis Square Park (4430 S. Marshfield Ave.), 7pm

FREE MOVIE ‘Moana’ at Roosevelt Park (62 W. Roosevelt Rd), 8:15pm

FREE MOVIE ‘The Lego Batman Movie’ at Cragin Park (2611 N. Lockwood Ave.), 8:15pm

FREE MOVIE ‘Sully’ at Ward (Aaron Montgomery) Park, 8:15pm

Wednesday, August 9:

FREE TOURS from 12-3 p.m. at the Clark House Museum (1827 South Indiana Avenue), Chicago’s oldest home

FREE TOUR of Charnley-Persky House Museum (1365 North Astor Street) from 12-1 p.m.

FREE TOUR of Glessner House Museum (1800 South Prairie Avenue), Chicago’s oldest surviving building from 3pm-4pm

JAZZIN’ AT THE SHEDD: $20 gets you entry to jazz, cocktails, fireworks and animals from 5-10 p.m

GRANT PARK MUSIC FESTIVAL: An Evening With Mariachi Cobre at Jay Pritzker Pavilion from 6:30-9 p.m.

MOVIE IN THE PARK: “Los Fabulosos Ma’ Mejores’ at Piotrowski Park (4247 W. 31st St.), 8:15pm

MOVIE IN THE PARK: “Hidden Figures” at Burnside Park (9400 S. Greenwood Ave.), 8:15pm

MOVIE IN THE PARK: “ Boo! A Madea Halloween” at August Park (4433 W Augusta Blvd), 8:15pm

NAVY PIER FIREWORKS at 9:30 p.m

Thursday, August 10:

FREE ADMISSION: for Illinois residents at the Nature Museum from 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

FREE ADMISSION: for Illinois residents at the Art Institute of Chicago from 5-8 p.m.

FREE ADMISSION: Chicago Children’s Museum from 5-8 p.m.

LINCOLN PARK ZOO ADULT’S NIGHT OUT: 2180 N Stockton Dr., 6:30pm

GRANT PARK MUSIC FESTIVAL Youssou N’Dour | Bassel & The Supernaturals at Jay Pritzker Pavilion at Millennium Park, 6:30-9pm

MOVIE IN THE PARK: “Finding Dory” at Shedd Park (3660 W. 23rd St. ), 8:15pm

MOVIE IN THE PARK: ” I Am Not Your Negro” at Washington Park (5531 S. Martin Luther King Dr., 8:15pm

MOVIE IN THE PARK: “The Secret Life of Pets” at Commercial Club Playground (845 W. Rice St.), 8:15pm

MOVIE IN THE PARK: “Sing” at Pasteur Park (5825 S. Kostner Ave), 8:30pm

Friday, August 11:

HOT DOG FEST at W LaSalle Dr & N Stockton Dr at 11am-9pm

FESTIVAL CUBANO at Riis Park, West Fullerton Avenue, 4pm-10pm

RETRO ON ROSCOE at N. Damen Ave at W Roscoe St, 5pm-10pm

GINZA FESTIVAL at 435 W Menomonee St,5:30pm-9pm

GRANT PARK MUSIC FESTIVAL Tchaikovsky Manfred Symphony + a World Premiere, Jay Pritzker Pavilion at Millennium Park, 6:30-9pm

MOVIE IN THE PARK: “Hotel Transylvania” at Kelly Park (2725 W. 41st St.), 7pm

MOVIE IN THE PARK: “Sing” at Hadiya Pendleton Park (4345 S. Calumet Ave.),8:15pm

MOVIE IN THE PARK: ‘Central Intelligence’ at Smith Playlot Park (9912 S. Princeton Ave.), 8:15pm

MOVIE IN THE PARK: “Finding Dory” at Maplewood Park (1640 N.Maplewood Ave.), 8:15pm

Saturday, August 12:

FESTIVAL CUBANO: Riis Park, West Fullerton Avenue, 10am-10pm

BUD BILLIKIN PARADE: S Martin Luther King Dr & E Oakwood Blvd, 10am-12:30pm

NORTHALSTEAD MARKET DAYS: W Belmont Ave at N Halsted St, 11am-10pm

HOT DOG FEST at W LaSalle Dr & N Stockton Dr at 11am-9pm

FARMERS MARKET South Shore, 2423 E 75th St., 11am-4pm

RETRO ON ROSCOE at N. Damen Ave at W Roscoe St, 5pm-10pm

GINZA FESTIVAL at 435 W Menomonee St,5:30pm-9pm

GRANT PARK MUSIC FESTIVAL Tchaikovsky Manfred Symphony + a World Premiere, Jay Pritzker Pavilion at Millennium Park, 7:30-9pm

MOVIE IN THE PARK “Moana” at Chicago Women’s Park and Gardens (1801 S Indiana Ave), 8:15pm

MOVIE IN THE PARK “The Sandlot” at Stout Park (5446 S Greenwood Ave), 8:15pm

MOVIE IN THE PARK “Trolls” at White (Willye B.) Park (1610 W. Howard), 8:15pm

NAVY PIER FIREWORKS: 10:15 p.m.

Sunday, August 13th:

FESTIVAL CUBANO: Riis Park, West Fullerton Avenue, 10am-10pm

NORTHALSTEAD MARKET DAYS: W Belmont Ave at N Halsted St, 11am-10pm

FREE ADMISSION: DuSable Museum of African American History (740 East 56th Place), 12-5 p.m.

HOT DOG FEST at W LaSalle Dr & N Stockton Dr at 11am-9pm

RETRO ON ROSCOE at N. Damen Ave at W Roscoe St, 5pm-10pm

GINZA FESTIVAL at 435 W Menomonee St,5:30pm-9pm

MOVIE IN THE PARK: “Fantastic Beats and Where to Find Them” at Jonquil Park (1001 W. Wrightwood Ave.), 8:15pm

MOVIE IN THE PARK: “Close Encounters of the Third Kind” at Northerly Island Park (1521 S. Linn White Dr.), 8:15pm