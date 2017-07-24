Here’s what’s happening in Chicago this week, July 24th-July 30th
AP Photo/Martha Irvine
Rare Chicago

Here’s what’s happening in Chicago this week, July 24th-July 30th

Article will continue after advertisement

It’s the LAST full week in July.

Can you believe it??

Get out there and enjoy this beautiful city, because summer is flying by!

Monday, July 24th:

SUMMER MUSIC: Amadou & Mariam | Frank Waln, Jay Pritzker Pavilion at Millennium Park, 6:30pm
MOVIE IN THE PARK: ‘Steel Magnolias’ at Kathy Osterman Beach (5800 N. Lake Shore Drive), 8:15pm
MOVIE IN THE PARK: ‘Sing’ at Calumet Park (9801 S Avenue G), 8:15pm 

Tuesday, July 25th:

FREE ENTRY to Museum of Contemporary Art Free (IL residents), 10am-8pm|
FREE ENTRY to Loyola University Museum of Art Free, 11am-8pm


FREE MOVIE IN THE PARK, ‘Network’ at Millennium Park Film Series, 6:30pm
FREE MOVIE ‘Mrs. Doubtfire’ at Shabbona Park (6935 W. Addison St.), 8:15pm
FREE MOVIE ‘Big Hero 6’ at Maggie Daley Park (337 E. Randolph St.), 8:15pm
FREE MOVIE ‘The Lego Movie’ at Haas Park (2402 N. Washtenaw Ave.), 8:15pm
FREE MOVIE ‘Airplane!’ at Lincoln Park (2045 N Lincoln Park West), 8:15pm
FREE MOVIE ‘The Secret Life of Pets’ at Mann Park (3035 E. 130st St.), 8:15pm

Wednesday, July 26th:

FREE TOURS from 12-3 p.m. at the Clark House Museum (1827 South Indiana Avenue), Chicago’s oldest home

FREE TOUR of Charnley-Persky House Museum (1365 North Astor Street) from 12-1 p.m.
FREE TOUR of Glessner House Museum (1800 South Prairie Avenue), Chicago’s oldest surviving building from 12pm-1pm
JAZZIN’ AT THE SHEDD: $20 gets you entry to jazz, cocktails, fireworks and animals from 5-10 p.m
GRANT PARK MUSIC FESTIVAL: Brahms Piano Concerto No. 1 at Jay Pritzker Pavilion from 6:30-9 p.m.
MOVIE IN THE PARK: “Finding Dory” at Jesse White Park and Community Center at 8:15pm
MOVIE IN THE PARK: “Los Fabulosos Ma’ Mejores” at Hermosa Park (2240 N. Kilbourn Ave.), 8:15pm
MOVIE IN THE PARK: “Ice Age” at Gage Park (2411 W. 55th St.), 8:15
NAVY PIER FIREWORKS at 9:30 p.m

Thursday, July 27th:

FREE ADMISSION: for Illinois residents at the Nature Museum from 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
FREE ADMISSION: for Illinois residents at the Art Institute of Chicago from 5-8 p.m.
FREE ADMISSION: Chicago Children’s Museum from 5-8 p.m.
FIESTA DEL SOL: Fiesta del Sol at 400 W Cermak Rd, 5pm-10pm
MOVIE IN THE PARK: “Captain America: Civil War” at Chase Park (4701 N. Ashland Ave.), 8:15pm
MOVIE IN THE PARK: “The Magnificent Seven” at White (Edward H.) Park (1120 W. 122nd St.), 8:15pm
MOVIE IN THE PARK: “Moana” at Normandy Playground Park (6660 W. 52nd St.), 8:15pm
MOVIE IN THE PARK:  “ Boo! A Madea Halloweenz” at Austin Town Hall Park (5610 W Lake St), 8:15pm 

Friday, July 21st:

CRITICAL MASS: at Washington St at Dearborn S, 5:30pm
FIESTA DEL SOL: Fiesta del Sol at 400 W Cermak Rd, 11am-10pm
GRANT PARK MUSIC FESTIVAL  Mozart Linz Symphony, Jay Pritzker Pavilion at Millennium Park, 6:30-9pm
MOVIE IN THE PARK: ‘Moana’ at Schreiber Playground Park (1552 W. Schreiber Ave.),8:15pm
MOVIE IN THE PARK: ‘The LEGO Batman Movie at Veterans’ Memorial Park(2820 E. 98th St.), 8:15pm
MOVIE IN THE PARK: ‘ Boo! A Madea Halloween’ at Oakdale Park (965 W. 95th St.), 8:15pm
MOVIE IN THE PARK: “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off” at Athletic Field Park (3546 W Addison St), 8:25pm
MOVIE IN THE PARK: “Sing” at Avalon Park (1215 E 83rd St), 8:30pm

Saturday, July 22nd:

FIESTA DEL SOL: Fiesta del Sol at 400 W Cermak Rd, 11am-10pm
FARMERS MARKET South Shore, 2423 E 75th St., 11am-4pm
TASTE OF LINCOLN AVE, N Lincoln Ave & W Lill Ave, 12pm-10pm
WICKER PARK FEST, N Milwaukee Ave & W North Ave, 12pm-10pm
TOUR DE FAT, 1300 S Linn White Drive, 4pm-9pm
GRANT PARK MUSIC FESTIVAL, A Broadway Romance, Jay Pritzker Pavilion at Millennium Park, 7:30pm
MOVIE IN THE PARK “Instructions Not Included” Wolfe Playground Park  (3325 E. 108th St), 8:15pm
MOVIE IN THE PARK “The LEGO Batman Movie” at Kennicott Park (4434 S. Lake Park Ave), 8:15pm
MOVIE IN THE PARK “A Monster in Paris” at Harrison Park (1824 S. Wood St. ), 8:15pm
NAVY PIER FIREWORKS: 10:15 p.m.

 Sunday, July 23rd:

FIESTA DEL SOL: Fiesta del Sol at 400 W Cermak Rd, 11am-10pm
TASTE OF LINCOLN AVE, N Lincoln Ave & W Lill Ave, 12pm-10pm
WICKER PARK FEST, N Milwaukee Ave & W North Ave, 12pm-10pm
FREE ADMISSION: DuSable Museum of African American History (740 East 56th Place), 12-5 p.m.
, Rare Contributor | Posted on
Tags
Advertisement
Advertisement