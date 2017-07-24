Here’s what’s happening in Chicago this week, July 24th-July 30th

It’s the LAST full week in July.

Can you believe it??

Get out there and enjoy this beautiful city, because summer is flying by!

Monday, July 24th:

SUMMER MUSIC: Amadou & Mariam | Frank Waln, Jay Pritzker Pavilion at Millennium Park, 6:30pm

MOVIE IN THE PARK: ‘Steel Magnolias’ at Kathy Osterman Beach (5800 N. Lake Shore Drive), 8:15pm

MOVIE IN THE PARK: ‘Sing’ at Calumet Park (9801 S Avenue G), 8:15pm

Tuesday, July 25th:

FREE ENTRY to Museum of Contemporary Art Free (IL residents), 10am-8pm|

FREE ENTRY to Loyola University Museum of Art Free, 11am-8pm





FREE MOVIE IN THE PARK, ‘Network’ at Millennium Park Film Series, 6:30pm

FREE MOVIE ‘Mrs. Doubtfire’ at Shabbona Park (6935 W. Addison St.), 8:15pm

FREE MOVIE ‘Big Hero 6’ at Maggie Daley Park (337 E. Randolph St.), 8:15pm

FREE MOVIE ‘The Lego Movie’ at Haas Park (2402 N. Washtenaw Ave.), 8:15pm

FREE MOVIE ‘Airplane!’ at Lincoln Park (2045 N Lincoln Park West), 8:15pm

FREE MOVIE ‘The Secret Life of Pets’ at Mann Park (3035 E. 130st St.), 8:15pm

Wednesday, July 26th:

FREE TOURS from 12-3 p.m. at the Clark House Museum (1827 South Indiana Avenue), Chicago’s oldest home

FREE TOUR of Charnley-Persky House Museum (1365 North Astor Street) from 12-1 p.m.

FREE TOUR of Glessner House Museum (1800 South Prairie Avenue), Chicago’s oldest surviving building from 12pm-1pm

JAZZIN’ AT THE SHEDD: $20 gets you entry to jazz, cocktails, fireworks and animals from 5-10 p.m

GRANT PARK MUSIC FESTIVAL: Brahms Piano Concerto No. 1 at Jay Pritzker Pavilion from 6:30-9 p.m.

MOVIE IN THE PARK: “Finding Dory” at Jesse White Park and Community Center at 8:15pm

MOVIE IN THE PARK: “Los Fabulosos Ma’ Mejores” at Hermosa Park (2240 N. Kilbourn Ave.), 8:15pm

MOVIE IN THE PARK: “Ice Age” at Gage Park (2411 W. 55th St.), 8:15

NAVY PIER FIREWORKS at 9:30 p.m

Thursday, July 27th:

FREE ADMISSION: for Illinois residents at the Nature Museum from 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

FREE ADMISSION: for Illinois residents at the Art Institute of Chicago from 5-8 p.m.

FREE ADMISSION: Chicago Children’s Museum from 5-8 p.m.

FIESTA DEL SOL: Fiesta del Sol at 400 W Cermak Rd, 5pm-10pm

MOVIE IN THE PARK: “Captain America: Civil War” at Chase Park (4701 N. Ashland Ave.), 8:15pm

MOVIE IN THE PARK: “The Magnificent Seven” at White (Edward H.) Park (1120 W. 122nd St.), 8:15pm

MOVIE IN THE PARK: “Moana” at Normandy Playground Park (6660 W. 52nd St.), 8:15pm

MOVIE IN THE PARK: “ Boo! A Madea Halloweenz” at Austin Town Hall Park (5610 W Lake St), 8:15pm

Friday, July 21st:

CRITICAL MASS: at Washington St at Dearborn S, 5:30pm

FIESTA DEL SOL: Fiesta del Sol at 400 W Cermak Rd, 11am-10pm

GRANT PARK MUSIC FESTIVAL Mozart Linz Symphony, Jay Pritzker Pavilion at Millennium Park, 6:30-9pm

MOVIE IN THE PARK: ‘Moana’ at Schreiber Playground Park (1552 W. Schreiber Ave.),8:15pm

MOVIE IN THE PARK: ‘The LEGO Batman Movie at Veterans’ Memorial Park(2820 E. 98th St.), 8:15pm

MOVIE IN THE PARK: ‘ Boo! A Madea Halloween’ at Oakdale Park (965 W. 95th St.), 8:15pm

MOVIE IN THE PARK: “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off” at Athletic Field Park (3546 W Addison St), 8:25pm

MOVIE IN THE PARK: “Sing” at Avalon Park (1215 E 83rd St), 8:30pm

Saturday, July 22nd:

FIESTA DEL SOL: Fiesta del Sol at 400 W Cermak Rd, 11am-10pm

FARMERS MARKET South Shore, 2423 E 75th St., 11am-4pm

TASTE OF LINCOLN AVE, N Lincoln Ave & W Lill Ave, 12pm-10pm

WICKER PARK FEST, N Milwaukee Ave & W North Ave, 12pm-10pm

TOUR DE FAT, 1300 S Linn White Drive, 4pm-9pm

GRANT PARK MUSIC FESTIVAL, A Broadway Romance, Jay Pritzker Pavilion at Millennium Park, 7:30pm

MOVIE IN THE PARK “Instructions Not Included” Wolfe Playground Park (3325 E. 108th St), 8:15pm

MOVIE IN THE PARK “The LEGO Batman Movie” at Kennicott Park (4434 S. Lake Park Ave), 8:15pm

MOVIE IN THE PARK “A Monster in Paris” at Harrison Park (1824 S. Wood St. ), 8:15pm

NAVY PIER FIREWORKS: 10:15 p.m.



Sunday, July 23rd: