Here’s where Chicago’s ballparks rank among America’s best ball parks

There’s a new ranking out for America’s ballparks, and it’s actually pretty cool.

The Washington Post asked sports/baseball columnists to rank all MLB ballparks and give insight to each–from what to do around the ballpark to what to eat while at the parks.

The page is also interactive and allows you to check out the ballparks you’ve been to, as well as comment on what you like about ballparks. You can also list the ballparks according to division, date opened, capacity, and alphabetical. But what we really wanted to know: where do Wrigley Field and Guaranteed Rate Field land in the rankings?





Well, there’s a good news, and there’s bad.

While Wrigley Field is at the No. 5 spot, Guaranteed Rate Field came in 29th spot.

The top 4 ballparks named were the AT&T Park (San Francisco Giants), PNC Park (Pittsburgh Pirates), and Camden Yards (Baltimore Orioles). The only other park listed after the White Sox Stadium: Tropicana Field.

How many ballparks have you been to? Do you agree with these rankings? Click HERE to check out what the sports writers had to say about Chicago’s ballparks.