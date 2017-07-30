Rare Chicago

Here’s your chance to get inside Kerry Wood’s lake house – for a cool $5 mil

Article will continue after advertisement

There are a lot of former-Chicago athlete homes on the market at the moment, making for some fun for anyone who has a few million burning holes in their pockets.

For instance, Cubs former pitcher, Kerry Wood, and his wife Sarah recently listed their Lake Geneva home on the market for $5 million.

RELATED: Niklas Hjalmarsson’s home on the market, see inside!

The 9,000 square foot home is complete with five bedrooms, six bathrooms,  comes with a theater room, including a drop down screen, a walk-in wine cellar built for 700 bottles, a gym, heated floors, three outdoor seating areas and a pier with two boat lifts.


Their for sale lake house is also a ‘smart home,’ so the temperature and other functions are controlled by iPad.

RELATED: See inside Jimmy Butler’s home

All yours not too far from Chicago. Check out more photos from inside the Wisconsin home hereand good luck with your move, Woods Family!

Posted on
Tags
Advertisement
Advertisement