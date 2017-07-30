Here’s your chance to get inside Kerry Wood’s lake house – for a cool $5 mil

There are a lot of former-Chicago athlete homes on the market at the moment, making for some fun for anyone who has a few million burning holes in their pockets.

For instance, Cubs former pitcher, Kerry Wood, and his wife Sarah recently listed their Lake Geneva home on the market for $5 million.

The 9,000 square foot home is complete with five bedrooms, six bathrooms, comes with a theater room, including a drop down screen, a walk-in wine cellar built for 700 bottles, a gym, heated floors, three outdoor seating areas and a pier with two boat lifts.





Their for sale lake house is also a ‘smart home,’ so the temperature and other functions are controlled by iPad.

All yours not too far from Chicago. Check out more photos from inside the Wisconsin home here, and good luck with your move, Woods Family!