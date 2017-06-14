Hey teachers, Krispy Kreme is giving you free coffee this summer

Krispy Kreme is thanking all of the teachers out there for their hard work over this past school year by giving away free coffee this summer.
With a proof of school ID, teachers can stop by Krispy Kreme and get served a delicious free cup of coffee over this summer.
“We wanted to offer teachers an opportunity to really relax this summer. We know the summer months are a precious time for them to regroup and recharge, and figured it would be a nice way to show them they are appreciated all year round,” a Krispy Kreme spokesperson told TODAY Food.
The promotion runs during June and July and is valid with a purchase of a regular priced item. Ice coffee is also included in this deal.
Here are the locations around the Chicago area:
To find the closest Krispy Kreme location to you, click HERE.
Then grab your shades, sunblock, and a summer read and head over to your local Krispy Kreme for a yummy snack and a free brew!