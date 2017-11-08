Jason Heyward wins fifth Gold Glove amidst talks of trade

After firing hitting coach, John Mallee as part of a bigger shake-up, hoping Chili Davis can unlock the potential they saw when they gave him an eight-year, $184 million deal – the Cubs don’t know if Jason Heyward’s offense will ever return.

Though he has full veto power through 2018, Heward’s name is already being floated in early trade speculation – and without necessarily getting the biggest guaranteed offer.

RELATED: Chicago Cubs right fielder Jason Heyward plays catch a fan in the stands, who you just might recognize 😉





The Cubs can always count on defense, i.e. Heyward winning his fifth career Gold Glove on Tuesday night.

Hall of Famer Andre Dawson is the only other outfielder in franchise history to win the award more than once (1987 and 1988).

RELATED: Is another Cubs star leaving the team?

Heyward is also the first Cub to win the award at any position in consecutive seasons.

That is since Hall of Fame pitcher Greg Maddux received three Gold Gloves in a row beginning in 2004 (though he finished the 2006 campaign with the Los Angeles Dodgers).