Hospital employee surprises Chicago Children’s Hospital with an unbelievable gift

With compassion and love in her heart, a food service aid at a Chicago Children’s Hospital set aside money all year long to be able to purchase an incredible surprise for the children admitted at the hospital.

Jessie Tendayi, 54, works in the cafeteria of Advocate Children’s Hospital in Oak Lawn and has saved her money every year in order to do something special for the kids around Christmas time, according to America Now. This year, Tendayi went above and beyond, shocking the entire hospital community with nearly $5,000 worth of toys.

“I have to do what I have to do to make the children happy,” Tendayi told the Chicago Tribune.

Not only did she purchase around 1,300 toys for the children, but she did so herself, going shopping and choosing each toy with care. Tendayi had so many toys, she was able to split them between Advocate Children’s Hospital and Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge, allowing children to walk through the toys as if in a store and choose whatever they like.

“Why do I do it? God put it in my heart,” Tendayi said. “One day I was watching TV and I saw children in need. I asked myself, ‘What should I do for them to calm down what they are going through?’ So I started saving my money to make sure the children had something to play with while they are sick, so they can forget their pain.”