Humboldt Park field house opens up to Puerto Rico evacuees

Chicago is prepping for what could be a “large influx” of Puerto Rican evacuees in the wake of Hurricane Maria.

Humboldt Park is opening its arms by welcoming Puerto Rican evacuees by opening a welcome center in the Humboldt Park Field House.

The field house is at 1400 N. Sacramento Ave., according to 26th Ward Ald. Roberto Maldonado, who announced the news late Thursday in his newsletter.





The center will provide food, clothing and healthcare services as well as information about housing and education, according to Maldonado.

“After landing, this will be their first stop in Chicago,” Maldonado said.

Maldonado said he’s also continuing to work with U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) on making sure evacuees, particularly those holding Section 8 vouchers, are given priority for subsidized housing.