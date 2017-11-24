Menu
Top 5 kid-friendly tours in Chicago to take your tikes
On Saturday morning, the state Department of Natural Resources had to welcome a hunter who was turning himself in for accidentally shooting an albino deer. Apparently filled with guilt, the Durand, Wisconsin area hunter turned himself in after realizing the buck he shot was actually a protected animal.


During the nine-day gun deer season, Wisconsin hunters enjoy the freedom of hitting the woods in search of a prize buck.

“We’re very excited about the hunting season,” says Al Urness, president of the Mondovi Conservation Club. “Kind of our time of the year, members have been busy getting their guns cited in and now it’s time to go out and use them.”

But according to the Wisconsin DNR 2017 hunting regulations, Albino, or all-white deer ARE NOT FAIR GAME.

The local hunter claims he mistakenly shot the albino deer in Pepin County because of the brown on its head. The DNR says the hunter was given a warning at the time the buck was confiscated.

“So if it’s an all-white deer not including the head, the hooves or the tarsal glands, then it’s a protected animal,” says Richard Rosen a conservation warden with the Wisconsin DNR.

The man didn’t think twice about running away, he did the right thing.

“What he preferred was to make sure others could learn from this, that we could keep that animal within the community and use it as a learning experience,” says Rosen – and, that’s exactly where it went.

The buck was brought to Gunderson Foods, where it was processed by owner Jon Seipel. The meat will be taken to the local food pantry in Mondovi. The deer will be mounted at the Mondovi Conservation Club as a lesson in safety to other hunters.

“What we are going to do is have a full body mount of the deer and will have it on display at our clubhouse and will use it for our hunter safety program,” says Urness. “Basically to teach hunters what not to shoot if there is questions about what is an albino deer and what isn’t.”

“Being able to use the story as an example of what the right thing is to do as a sportsman when you find yourself in those situations and reiterate how we protect white deer and why we protect white deer,” says Rosen.

Hopefully this dreadful reminder helps things change.

Hunter shoots down rare albino deer this past week Geograph
