Hurry to Millennium Park to get some Talenti gelato – for FREE!

Starting at noon today – Tuesday, June 27, you can get free Talenti gelato in Millennium Park.

Talenti will be giving away 15,000 free pints of gelato, leading up to tonight’s showing of “Julie and Julia” at Jay Pritzker Pavilion’s Free Movie in the Park.

To get your free pint, head over at noon and go to the west of the Pritzker Pavilion.

For more info, and, as Ms. Child would say, "Bon appétit!"