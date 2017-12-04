Guys it’s been a little bit since my last review, do you want to know why? I haven’t been that enthused by any restaurant as much as I was with Bar Tucci last time. Well that was before this past weekend when I went to Sandwiched Chicago.





You walk into the hole-in-the-wall spot on 1863 N Clybourn Ave, and it automatically has a home-like atmosphere. I asked whether I should have the Braised Pork Loin Sandwich or the Brisket on a Biscuit. After the employee told me to go with the Braised Pork I was sold, especially after he said it was his favorite.

To be honest I was a little apprehensive of the combination of flavors, as it comes with fried green tomatoes, broccoli slaw, smoked gouda — all served on a red onion roll. They made it fresh as possible and it was steaming, piping hot as I took it to my table.

Here’s a shot from their Instagram because I was a bit too excited to chomp into this before taking pictures. I also added a side order of fries and they had the perfect amount of spices and everything nices.

Once I bit into the Braised Pork Sandwich I was sold. The combination of flavors and textures made me want more. Eventually I took a short break to take a few pictures and then continued to chow down.

I think the best part of the whole sandwich experience though was how the sandwich stayed warm till the last bite. Towards the end I was astounded to how I was still almost burning my tongue on the deliciousness.

I mean guys if you want the best sandwich for the best value, you need to come to Sandwiched Chicago. They might be one of the best hidden gems in Chi-town. I mean look at these delectable pictures if my words haven’t swayed you.

If pork isn’t for you, that’s cool take a look at their menu here, and get out of the office and head there for lunch today!