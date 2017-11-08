This Ice-Cream Taco not only exists, but it needs to be a staple of your diet

The Parlor Pizza Bar’s ice-cream tacos well for one – exist and two – are the most #instagrammable in the Chicago.

Officially dubbed “Tacolatas” these waffle shell dessert tacos were developed by Parlor’s executive chef, Jaysen Euler.

Back in October, the restaurant launched eight flavors – including Unicorn Dreams, Go Shorty and Go Nuts. Cute right?

You can also BUILD. YOUR. OWN. TACO. #CutenessOVERLOAD





You can choose from three shell flavors, nine gelato flavors and over 40 toppings.

OMG WHAT ARE YOU DOING READING THIS GO GET AN ICE CREAM TACO AND THEN #GRAM IT!