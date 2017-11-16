On Friday – a sign of the celebration season is almost here…

Chicago’s ice rink finally opens!





RELATED: No Halloween drink is complete without these creepy crawly spider ice cubes

This year for the first time is free admission at the seven ice rinks that the Chicago Park District operates in the neighborhoods.

Admission is always free at the Ribbon Rink at Maggie Daley Park as well as at Millennium Park.

RELATED: Chicago police officers help an elderly lady rake her leaves and it’s the sweetest

However, skate rentals are increasing.

Also happening on Friday – the city’s Christmas tree lighting ceremony which will take place at 6 p.m. in Millennium Park. YAY FESTIVITIES!