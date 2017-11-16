Menu
AP_17110359631637 Read this Next

This Chicago suburb will increase the purchasing age for buying tobacco to 21
Advertisement

On Friday – a sign of the celebration season is almost here

Chicago’s ice rink finally opens!


RELATED: No Halloween drink is complete without these creepy crawly spider ice cubes

This year for the first time is free admission at the seven ice rinks that the Chicago Park District operates in the neighborhoods.

Admission is always free at the Ribbon Rink at Maggie Daley Park as well as at Millennium Park.

RELATED: Chicago police officers help an elderly lady rake her leaves and it’s the sweetest

However, skate rentals are increasing.

Also happening on Friday – the city’s Christmas tree lighting ceremony which will take place at 6 p.m. in Millennium Park. YAY FESTIVITIES!

Chicago ice rinks – including Ribbon Rink – announce opening urbnexplorer.com
Author placeholder image About the author:
Vote for the 2017 Rare Country Awards
Advertisement

Rare Studio

Sylvester Stallone accused of shockingly graphic acts against a 16-year-old in newly uncovered police reports

Sylvester Stallone accused of shockingly graphic acts against a 16-year-old in newly uncovered police reports

5-year-old genius Anson Wong shows you how to inflate a balloon with baking soda and vinegar

5-year-old genius Anson Wong shows you how to inflate a balloon with baking soda and vinegar

The Rock reminds us who all who the real “Sexiest Man Alive” is — hint: it’s him

The Rock reminds us who all who the real “Sexiest Man Alive” is — hint: it’s him

Step aside, Kelly and Mark! Another soap opera couple is celebrating a huge wedding milestone

Step aside, Kelly and Mark! Another soap opera couple is celebrating a huge wedding milestone

Julia Louis-Dreyfus is battling for her life, but she’s determined to get back to work soon

Julia Louis-Dreyfus is battling for her life, but she’s determined to get back to work soon

Stories You Might Like

This Chicago suburb will increase the purchasing age for buying tobacco to 21
Rare Chicago

This Chicago suburb will increase the purchasing age for buying tobacco to 21

,
Police report increased Uptown violence and are now taking active measures
Rare Chicago

Police report increased Uptown violence and are now taking active measures

,
One corrupt cop was behind these 18 convictions that just got overturned
Rare Chicago

One corrupt cop was behind these 18 convictions that just got overturned

,
‘Disney World Of Beer’ welcomes Chicagoans for a taste in Lakeview
Rare Chicago

‘Disney World Of Beer’ welcomes Chicagoans for a taste in Lakeview

,
Advertisement