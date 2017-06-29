ICYMI, Toyota Park recently hosted Chicago’s Muslim community for this year’s closing celebration of Ramadan, and the footage is really inspiring

An estimated 25,000 people attended a prayer gathering at Toyota Park in Bridgeview on Sunday hosted by the Mosque Foundation in celebration of the Islamic holiday Eid al-Fitr.

Thousands of American Muslims gathered for Eid prayers at the Toyota Park Stadium in Chicago. pic.twitter.com/70eUdnxUVO — IlmFeed (@IlmFeed) June 27, 2017

The holiday marks the end of Ramadan, which is an Islamic holy month of fasting.

Over the weekend, people gathered in prayer and celebration at the stadium where the Chicago Fire soccer team plays, and The Mosque Foundation’s Facebook page has photos and video of the day’s events.

Ramadan is observed by Muslims to commemorate Muhammad’s meeting with Gabriel who revealed to Muhammad what would be the beginnings of the Quran.

The exact dates of Ramadan change each year according to the Islamic Lunar calendar. June 24 marked the end of Ramadan in 2017, upon which Eid celebrations began and continued until the evening of Tuesday the 27.

Arab-Americans are an increasing population in the Southwest suburb of Bridgeview.

The Mosque Foundation was established in 1954 by Palestinian immigrants, and the building where they are located on 93rd Street has been around since 1981. They serve more than 50,000 Muslims with religious studies, counseling, social services and establishing connections with other faith-based organizations. The Foundation expanded into multiple buildings over the decades.

Today, there are an estimated 383,000 Muslims in the Chicago metropolitan area, with an estimated 105,000 in city proper.

Muslims first came to Chicago from Bosnia in the mid 1800s, and the first mosque in the city was built on the site of the 1893 Columbian Exposition.

Since then, various groups practicing Islam spread around the city, from Devon Ave and Albany Park on the North Side, to 63rd and Kedzie and South Shore on the South Side.

In addition to Bridgeview, the suburbs of Naperville, Oak Lawn, Schaumburg,and Orland Park all have a significant Muslim population, as well.