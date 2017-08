Former Chicago Cubs allstar David Ross kicked off the Chicago Air and Water Show Saturday by skydiving with the U.S. Army Golden Knights.

‪I'm digging my new uniform. What do you guys think? ‬ A post shared by David Ross (@grandparossy_3) on Aug 19, 2017 at 6:25am PDT

Ross took his followers along for the experience by posting pictures and videos to his Instagram, including the jump itself.

‪Want to say I wasn't nervous but I think this pic says it all!‬ A post shared by David Ross (@grandparossy_3) on Aug 19, 2017 at 9:31am PDT

Check out the actual jump below:

Thanks for the "golden" opportunity! A post shared by David Ross (@grandparossy_3) on Aug 19, 2017 at 5:06pm PDT