If you don’t earn at least $90k a year, your family might not be able to live comfortably in Chicago

It’s official: Chicago is expensive.

According to an new report by SmartAsset, a personal finance technology company, the average cost of a two-bedroom apartment in Chicago is now $2,254 per month.

Analysts agree the rate translates into families needing about $90,000 to live comfortably in the Windy City.

This is nearly $15,000 more than the SmartAsset report estimated Chicaogans needed in 2016 and 2015.

But it’s not all costly news for Chi Town real estate: according to a study by HSH Associates, a mortgage tools company, the housing market is much cheaper, with experts estimating families needing around $60,000 per year to own a home or condo.





Chicago also isn’t the most expensive city in the nation based on the data:

