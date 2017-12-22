Growing up in the ’80s meant a lot of things, but growing up in Chicago during the decade of John Hughes and Rubik’s Cubes meant a whole different story. For city kids, the ’80s held many unforgettable memories embedded in their childhoods and this roller coaster of nostalgia is sure to strike a chord. Whether you grew up with “E.T.” and neon spandex or not, here are some things ’80s kids remember most about Chicago.





1. B96-

Music-loving teens growing up in the ’80s tuned in their radios to B96, a Chicago based radio station that featured a top 40 format known as “Hot Hits.” Bickering between “Team Madonna” and “Team Cyndi,” girls blasted B96 while trying to get their hair as high as they could and guys, banging their heads to Quiet Riot and the Beastie Boys, tuned in to hear their favorites as well. A Chicagoland staple, B96 found itself soaring in popularity in a decade that brought music to the forefront of kids’ attention.

2. Da Bears

Super Bowl XX took place between the Chicago Bears and New England Patriots right smack in the middle of the ’80s. With the effort to take home the gold, the “Super Bowl Shuffle” emerged and the Bears took the win, smashing the Patriots, 46 to 10. This marked a turn in Chicago sports as it was the city’s first sporting victory since 1963. With such a big win, Da Bears created excitement and a moment for all ’80s kids to remember well beyond their childhood.

3. Ferris Bueller’s Day Off

Among many other films including “The Blues Brothers” and “Breakfast Club,” kids in the ’80s were compulsively driven to spot some of those Hollywood worthy Chicago landmarks. Dubbed the Ferrari house, film lovers from all over still travel to see one of the staples of “Ferris Bueller,” but Chicago kids never had to go far to find this piece of movie memorabilia.

4. Showbiz Pizza

When you grow up in a city with the nation’s best pizza, you take every chance you get to grab a slice. Though Showbiz Pizza wasn’t around for long, city kids were eagerly eating it up in the ’80s while tossing coins into arcade game slots, wandering wide-eyed through an establishment that embodied the decade’s culture. Eventually becoming Chuck E. Cheese’s, Showbiz didn’t make it past the early ’90s, but the cheesy goodness sits in the memory of ’80s kids as they order pizzas for their families and friends.

5. Mr. Submarine

While Mr.Submarine was founded in the mid ’70s, kids in the ’80s can still taste the sandwiches and smell the aroma that wafts through the air of one of these Chicago staples. In a city of food, Mr.Submarine stood out above the crowd of hungry teenagers and satisfied their grumbling stomachs as they walked home in the city.