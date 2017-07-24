If you miss your college dorms, check out these co-living apartments in Ukrainian Village and relive your glory days forever

Located near the west side of town, Ukrainian Village is now offering the tight-knit feel of the old country right here at home.

Starting at $1,325 per month, residents of Common Damen, as it’s known, will be able to live, sleep and play with their neighbors in the co-living space, which is part of a chain of community residences out of NYC.

Rent covers a furnished apartment, including a bed and couches, utilities, TV, internet, an in-unit washer/dryer, cleaning service and your very own RA (community leader) meant to organize community events, like yoga, dinners and book clubs.





In an interview building developer David Herrera said he wanted to create a different vibe for renters:

“Renters are able to walk right in and have many of the things it could take years to establish — a place in a great neighborhood, access to their workplace and popular destinations, a core social network. For people who are mobile, professional, and have other priorities besides owning property, this is an ideal solution.”

Applying to live Common-ly is streamlined, with options for long- or shorter-term leases, and, as part of an interview with DNAinfo, building founder Brad Hargeaves said the vision for his building is simple:

“Really what we are doing is just taking this way of living and making it better, designing an experience for what people are already doing.”

Bring your toothbrush and befuddled masses – it doesn’t get more millennial than this, you guys.

See you at the 2000 block of West Chicago Avenue!