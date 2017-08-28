If you want some of the best BBQ in Chicago, look no further than Barn And Company

Alright guys, welcome to the first of many weekly series Rare Chicago is going to be starting. Each week, I your trusty editor, will go to different food spots in the city and let you know whether they are amazing or not. These food spots won’t be your classic suggestions, but moreover spots that need a little more love from us Chicagoans.

RELATED: Sorry Houston: Chicago has the most authentic Mexican restaurants in America

So where to start with Barn And Company?! First off the place is beautiful in every aspect of the word. They just finished renovations and you can tell they care about aesthetics just as much as they care about quality food. I went this past Saturday night for the Mayweather vs. MacGregor fight, and they have more TV’s than any sport bar you’d go to. They have beautiful stained wood all over and really live up to the Barn part of their name. You feel like you should be in an authentic South Texas restaurant but you’re just in Chicago, steps away from Fullerton Red, Brown and Purple line stops.





And I haven’t even gotten to their delicious food! I had a sampling of different appetizers and holy crap I haven’t had any better wings in Chicago. They were like a flavor explosion. If Guy Fieri was there (ps we need to get him there) he would definitely say that he took a trip to FLAVORTOWN! I also had their pork nachos and those were just as good! I think next time I make my way to Barn & Company I’ll have to try their burgers too, because I saw one pass me and I had to pick my jaw off the floor.

Also look at this cornbread! It has Chipotle Honey butter on top, I didn’t even know that existed!

If you aren’t convinced that Barn & Company isn’t your new BBQ spot, just know that they have some of the coldest beer too! You know how some places claim they have the coldest beer in town? Well these guys aren’t tooting their horn about it, it’s just what they do!

RELATED: According to hot dog and sausage sales, Chicago is packing more meat than most cities in the U.S.

I don’t know about you but I made myself hungry at 10 AM for BBQ from just writing this article, so if you’re looking for more info make sure to like them on Facebook here! You can also head to their website and take a look at their full delicious menu too!