If you want to win free movie tickets in Chicago, you better be ready to eat some cheap, delicious ice cream

Who’s still soaked from last night’s summer shower?

RELATED: Chicago’s not-so-secret history as the Candy Capital of America

You might not be from Chicago if you’re not, and since the stormy weather is still here today, it is a great day to check out the movies.

But before you see Spiderman for the second or fourth time, be sure you stop by Wendy’s for your chance to see it for free!

Here’s how it works: you go to Wendy’s, buy a 50-cent Frosty (as in, half a dollar), share a captioned pic of your Frosty on Twitter and you could win free movie tickets.





Sounds like a win-win to us!

Make sure to include #50CentFrostyFilms and #Sweepstakes in your tweet.

Either way, you’re eating a 50 cent Frosty and you get to enjoy the cool treat this summer, and there are plenty of locations to choose from in this Wendy City:

For more contest information, click here.

RELATED: Police say three women weren’t lovin’ it when they attacked a McDonald’s employee over a broken ice cream machine