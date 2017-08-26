Police report nearly 6,000 illegal guns have been taken off of the streets this year

As August comes to an end, police say they have seized nearly 6,000 illegal guns from the streets of Chicago so far and that number is only rising as the months pass.

During the same period of time last year, officers reported having seized 250 less guns than they have this year, possibly explaining the recent rise in crime the city has seen, according to KWQC.

RELATED: Here’s the total tally of crime last weekend in Chicago

The Chicago Sun Times reported the number of arrests between 2015 and 2016 dropped 24 percent, giving an optimistic look to the situation. However, a day later, Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson announced the confiscated weapon numbers saying arrests have dropped, but the gun seizures and a rise in the number of arrests of suspects of violent crimes shows that officers are giving their best effort in the battle against crime.





With an increase in the number of weapons removed from the streets, police are working hard to keep Chicago safe despite the recent rise of violence seen not only in Chicago, but across the nation in recent weeks.

RELATED: A surprising decrease in arrests by Chicago Police have many wondering what’s next

With this number increasing, it is comforting to know the number of homicides so far this year has dropped slightly from this time last year which saw more homicides than any year in the last two decades. With police taking weapons off of the streets, it seems Chicago is a bit safer than it may first appear.