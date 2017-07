Jeremy Jelley, 37, jumped into a lake to rescue the two 12-year-old girls from strong waves after a storm rolled in, bringing 40 mph winds and five-foot waves, according to KSDK.

Jelley, who is a father of three, was able to get the girls back to the boat, but he was not able to reach it himself. His body was found Sunday.

