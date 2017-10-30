Illinois dentists to offer free care to veterans for two days only

During the Veterans Day holiday, Illinois dentists are offering veterans free dental care.

Thanks to The Illinois State Dental Society, they will be sponsoring “Illinois Dentists Salute!” for those who served their country.

They will also receive support from the Chicago Dental Society and Illinois dentists.

The “Illinois Dentists Salute” will offer military veterans free exams, cleanings, restorations, extractions and other dental care in hundreds of offices across the state on Nov. 10 and 11.





To attend, veterans must register online by 8 p.m. Nov. 1.

Appointments will be made on one of the two days based on the veteran’s schedule – which means smiles all around.