Illinois’ income and poverty levels are drastically changing in ways that could affect you

Even though things may seem dark for Illinois, the poverty rate is decreasing while income is increasing, putting the state in a better place than last year.

Chicago’s poverty rate dropped from 13.3 percent in 2015 to 12.4 percent in 2016, according to the American Community Survey data which was released Thursday by the U.S. Census Bureau. The state’s poverty rate as a whole also decreased from 13.6 percent to 13 percent, according to WGN.

While the poverty rate is still higher than its pre-recession level of 11.9 percent in 2007, the average income in Illinois is also increasing which is a favorable sign for the state. The average household income is now at $66,020, a 3.2 percent increase in the metropolitan areas in Chicago.





Illinois is not alone in this venture however, as 17 of the top 25 most populous metro areas saw a significant decrease in the number of people living below the poverty line, boding well for these places.