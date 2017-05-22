Illinois lawmakers pass law to make President Obama’s birthday a state holiday

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — The state of Illinois will be getting another holiday on its calendar: a day to honor former President Barack Obama’s birthday.

The bill which names Aug. 4 an honorary holiday passed 87-0 Friday in the state House. The state Senate passed the law in March. It is on the way to the Republican governor for him to sign, The Associated Press reported.

RELATED: Barack Obama gave a sweet tribute to Michelle Obama while accepting John F. Kennedy Profile in Courage award

Obama started his public career in the Illinois Senate in 1997. He served in the U.S. Senate in 2004 before running and eventually winning the presidency.





The House originally rejected the move to make his birthday a state holiday in March, citing concerns over giving state workers another paid day off, the AP reported.

RELATED: The Obamas fight back tears at their emotional farewell, and many in the country share their feelings

The day will recognize Obama’s efforts to protect Americans’ rights and build “bridges across communities.”