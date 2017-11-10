Illinois lawmakers have made yet another requirement for students
Children who start their school careers at keyboards in Illinois will be required to learn cursive writing.

On Wednesday, the Senate voted 42-12 to override Gov. Bruce Rauner’s veto of legislation.

The legislation would require students to learn cursive writing despite far less long-hand writing these days.

Advocates say printing is not efficient and sloppy and writing will never go out of style.

Those in favor of learning cursive say a lack an understanding of cursive writing will hinder the ability to read historical documents or family histories.

Critics complained school teachers have too many requirements from the state.

