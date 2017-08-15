Illinois Senate approves resolution labeling white supremacy groups as terrorists

In light of the recent events in Charlottesville, Va. where a self-proclaimed member of the white supremacist group that was protesting there drove his car into a crowd of counter-protesters, the Illinois state Senate adopted a resolution that reevaluates white supremacy and neo-Nazi groups.

The resolution urges law enforcement officials to consider these white nationalist and neo-Nazi groups as terrorist organizations, according to the Chicago Tribune. The resolution comes from the violence and hatred displayed by these groups on Saturday in Charlottesville which was more than enough to push representatives toward the resolution.

State Sen. Don Harmon (D), who supported the resolution, said it was “vital” to stand up and condemn the “hatred, bigotry and violence,” according to Talking Points Memo.

“They are the heirs of the Ku Klux Klan and the Nazis,” Harmon tweeted. “We fought two bloody wars in opposition to their ideologies. We must continue to fight those same twisted ideologies today. Diversity has always and will always make America stronger and better.”

With the actions in Charlottesville resulting in the death of Heather Heyer and many more injuries, the Illinois state Senate is doing their part to stand against the bigoted ideas presented by white supremacy and neo-Nazi groups and taking a small step with hopes of joining the country together.