Illinois town turning in the Wizarding World to celebrate Harry Potter!

It’s the summer of Harry Potter.

As we celebrate 20 years of Harry Potter being in our lives, and with his upcoming birthday at the end of the month, one Illinois town is celebrating by turning into the magical wizarding world!

The muggles of Woodstock, Illinois are transforming their town into one giant non-muggle celebration.

On Thursday July 27, head to Woodstock for such magical events as watching a Quidditch match, see the Hogwarts Express, play some Potter trivia, and meet an owl!

Get out your Quidditch robes and head HERE to see where you need to fly to on July 27th!




