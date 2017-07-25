In a fit of road rage, a city dispatcher may soon be a felon after she shot an 18-year-old woman during a weekend dispute

Over the weekend during an apparent road rage incident, things turned deadly when a Chicago police dispatcher shot an 18-year-old woman near 35th Street and Ashland Avenue in McKinley Park.

RELATED: After being forced into a van during an early morning robbery, a Chicago man was brutally shot and killed

The dispatcher, identified as Kelli McGrath, was involved in a traffic dispute with the victim when the incident took a turn and became physical.

When things got more aggressive around 1:49 p.m., the dispatcher fired a shot at the woman, police said.





Striking her in the chest, the young woman was brought to Stroger Hospital, miraculously in stable condition.

The shooter was also taken to the hospital for a head injury sustained during the dispute, listed in stable condition upon checkin.

McGrath is now facing a felony in a road rage case and set to appear in court Friday with her lawyer James McKay to arguing their defense, which, according to ABC, is centered on the assumption of McGrath being the “true victim:”

“This other driver instigated this,” McKay said during the first court appearance. “(She) was the initial aggressor, got out of her car while Ms. McGrath was trying to call the police and attacked Ms. McGrath, physically, throwing her to the ground.”

Prosecutors say the victim got out and shoved McGrath after having her vehicle blocked in, preventing her from leaving the scene. Officials believe this is when McGrath reportedly shot the 18-year-old woman.

Three children were found at the scene in shooting victim’s car.

RELATED: Chicago ride share users should be on alert after an alarming number of fake Uber drivers have been cited around town

After being placed on administrative absence following the incident, McGrath’s bond was set at $100,000.