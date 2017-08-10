In a new ranking, Chicago has the best public high school in the U.S.

Chicago Public Schools (CPS) is being hailed as having the best public high school in the U.S.

Walter Payton College Preparatory High School, located in the Old Town neighborhood of Chicago, came in at number one in the 2018 Best Public High Schools in America ranking by Niche.

Factors in the rating included standardized test scores, teacher quality, college readiness and graduation rates, to name a few.

Chicago Public Schools fared well in Niche’s top ten listing. It took three of the ten spots.

After Walter Payton came the Northside College Preparatory High School in second place. Northside Prep is located in the North Park neighborhood. The third CPS school to make the cut was the Young Magnet High School, coming in sixth place. Young Magnet is in the Near West Side neighborhood.





Illinois claimed half of the top ten spots, beating out all other states. Third and fifth spot on were also claimed by Illinois schools. For more details visit Niche’s complete list.