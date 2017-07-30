In his first major policy speech, Illinois Gubernatorial Candidate Ameya Pawar urged community leaders to learn from our past to preserve our unwavering spirit

Delivering his first major policy address Thursday, Ameya Pawar, 47th Ward Alderman and Democratic candidate for Illinois governor, spoke to over 50 community leaders and activists, giving his ideas and opinions on several topics.

Pawar spoke on America’s past as a whole, discussing the importance of understanding history as a way to ensure the country fixes problems, such as growing income inequality gaps, poverty, increased drug use and disproportionate incarceration rates among poor communities.

He believes understanding the history of racist policies is key to paving a new road forward for both Illinois and the country, according to Pawar’s press release.





Pawar’s speech was heavily focused on reforming policies to help end the drug war and the criminalization of poverty. He also spoke on reducing gun crime and reforming prison sentencing, focusing primarily on how he plans to help rehabilitate Illinois, rather than continue to maintain a status quo:

“Criminal justice reform is a big topic,” Pawar said in his speech. “One that’s embedded in race and class and geography, one that we need to have a serious conversation about if we’re going to resolve income inequality, create pathways for the middle-class and make good on the injustices of the past.”

Pawar delivered a speech fueled by his passion to eliminate the division between communities and bring them together to secure what they need rather than “watching our communities fight one another over scraps.”

He spoke further on eliminating the racist policies he described as “embedded” in our roots to help people and stop contributing to the racial tensions being built in the country because of the White House Administration:

“Criminal justice reform is perhaps the most important element of what will lead to a more just and fair society,” Pawar said. “That’s our vision. That is our charge. That’s what government is supposed to do.”

